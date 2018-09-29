English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
Tanushree wasn't really convinced with Twinkle’s support because her husband Akshay Kumar continues to do a film with Nana Patekar.
It was last week that actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that she was sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. The news spread like fire and celebrities were asked about the 10 year old incident by media.
Names like Sonam K Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhaskar and many more came in support of the actress. Twinkle Khanna was also among the names who stood by her. But Tanushree wasn't really convinced with Twinkle’s support because her husband Akshay Kumar continues to do a film with Nana Patekar.
Reacting on Twinkle's tweet, she told Zoom TV, "Thank you, ma'am, for supporting me but your husband is about to or is even shooting the film with Nana Patekar. What about that?”
Questioning the genuineness of the support, she added, “That is the question I am asking and how much of that support is genuine because if it doesn't result in any kind of disciplinary action. They have not apologised to me and they are already spinning lies so when you go ahead and work with them they have the sense of victory.”
Recently, responding to the allegations of sexual harassment, Nana Patekar laughed them off saying, “What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with me.”
Later the actor’s lawyer issued an official statement, stating they are in the process of sending the legal notice to Tanushree. Speaking to ANI, Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar said, “In process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations.”
Dutta also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.
