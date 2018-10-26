English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tanushree Dutta Sexual Harassment Case: Police Records Sudhir Pandey’s Statement
Taking a step forward in Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment case, the Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Sudhir Pandey.
Tanushree Dutta has accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her while shooting a dance sequence for their 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss. (Image: Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram)
Loading...
Taking a step forward in Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment case, the Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Sudhir Pandey. Sudhir was the member of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and he looked after Tanushree's complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and Rakesh Sarang in 2008.
The police is also recording the statements of people who were approached by the actress after the incident on the set. Confirming the same, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "The statements of those named in the FIR will also be recorded once the investigation progresses and videos of what happened behind the scenes will be recovered."
Talking about Tanushree's complaint, Sudhir Pandey said, “I’ve provided the cops with the facts of the case and minutes of the meeting between the complainant and the party in which the issue of sexual harassment was raised. Since the complainant had also lodged a police complaint, we followed the standard procedure."
Earlier in an interaction with media, CINTAA general secretary Sushant Singh said that the organisation is cooperating with the different investigation agencies on sexual harassment cases. The actor said, "We are looking into the cases of Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta, Alok Nath-Vinta Nanda and Flora Saini-Gaurang Doshi cases and we are co-operating with police. We are taking legal advice to decide our plan of action in the coming days. We hope that in the end truth will prevail."
In August, Tanushree Dutta alleged that on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, actor Nana Patekar sexually assaulted her. In 2008, she filed a complaint against him to CINTAA. In her complaint, she also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.
The police is also recording the statements of people who were approached by the actress after the incident on the set. Confirming the same, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "The statements of those named in the FIR will also be recorded once the investigation progresses and videos of what happened behind the scenes will be recovered."
Talking about Tanushree's complaint, Sudhir Pandey said, “I’ve provided the cops with the facts of the case and minutes of the meeting between the complainant and the party in which the issue of sexual harassment was raised. Since the complainant had also lodged a police complaint, we followed the standard procedure."
Earlier in an interaction with media, CINTAA general secretary Sushant Singh said that the organisation is cooperating with the different investigation agencies on sexual harassment cases. The actor said, "We are looking into the cases of Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta, Alok Nath-Vinta Nanda and Flora Saini-Gaurang Doshi cases and we are co-operating with police. We are taking legal advice to decide our plan of action in the coming days. We hope that in the end truth will prevail."
In August, Tanushree Dutta alleged that on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, actor Nana Patekar sexually assaulted her. In 2008, she filed a complaint against him to CINTAA. In her complaint, she also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baazaar Movie Review: There is a Wolf Who Loves Melodrama More than Anything Else
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours Ahead of 2019 World Cup
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...