Tanushree Dutta Sexual Harassment Case: Police Records Sudhir Pandey’s Statement

Taking a step forward in Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment case, the Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Sudhir Pandey.

Updated:October 26, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
Tanushree Dutta has accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her while shooting a dance sequence for their 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss. (Image: Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram)
Taking a step forward in Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment case, the Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Sudhir Pandey. Sudhir was the member of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and he looked after Tanushree's complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and Rakesh Sarang in 2008.

The police is also recording the statements of people who were approached by the actress after the incident on the set. Confirming the same, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "The statements of those named in the FIR will also be recorded once the investigation progresses and videos of what happened behind the scenes will be recovered."

Talking about Tanushree's complaint, Sudhir Pandey said, “I’ve provided the cops with the facts of the case and minutes of the meeting between the complainant and the party in which the issue of sexual harassment was raised. Since the complainant had also lodged a police complaint, we followed the standard procedure."

Earlier in an interaction with media, CINTAA general secretary Sushant Singh said that the organisation is cooperating with the different investigation agencies on sexual harassment cases. The actor said, "We are looking into the cases of Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta, Alok Nath-Vinta Nanda and Flora Saini-Gaurang Doshi cases and we are co-operating with police. We are taking legal advice to decide our plan of action in the coming days. We hope that in the end truth will prevail."

In August, Tanushree Dutta alleged that on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, actor Nana Patekar sexually assaulted her. In 2008, she filed a complaint against him to CINTAA. In her complaint, she also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.

