Tanushree Dutta Slapped With Legal Notices by Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri

Actress Tanushree Dutta has been slapped with two legal notices by Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri after she accused them of misbehaving with her in two separate incidents.Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She alleged that Patekar called members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party on the set to intimidate her when she refused his advances.On another occasion, she claimed that Agnihotri, the director of her 2005 film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, had once asked her to remove her clothes to 'help' co-star Irrfan Khan get a scene right.“I have been slapped with two legal notices. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana's and Vivek Agnihotris teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms," Dutta said in a statement.The actress also claimed that she has been receiving threats of violence from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after her recent interviews made headlines in several different publications."Their supporters are coming ahead and weaving damming allegations against me even shouting at the top of their voices at press conferences. Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building. Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party. I'm being threatened to be dragged into the court and legal system of India," stated Tanushree.