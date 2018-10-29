Tanushree Dutta Strongly Reacts to Rakhi Sawant's Allegations, Calls her 'Uncouth' and 'Perverted'

Tanushree Dutta has strongly reacted to Rakhi Sawant’s allegations. Last week, Rakhi Sawant went off grid claiming that Tanushree raped her on multiple occasions.Calling Rakhi uncouth and perverted, Tanushree denied being friends with her. “My parents always told me to choose my friends very carefully and I learnt to live by that advice. I simply avoid at all cost people I think are not good for me. So it's disgusting when uncouth, uneducated, dirty, downmarket, classless, characterless, perverted, degraded abominations like Rakhi Sawant claim to ever be friends with me," Tanushree said in a statement.In the press conference, Sawant claimed that Dutta is a homosexual, clarifying the same the latter continued, "Calling me homosexual because I shaved my head. In both the Hindu and Buddhist traditions, when one gets 'diksha' or initiation into deep spiritual practises or yogic sadhana, out of devotion and surrender to God and guru, one gives up their identity signified by giving up the hair. Insulting a serious Hindu tradition by calling it a homosexual practise... Shame on you Rakhi!"In conclusion, she said that Sawant lies will perish soon and so will her friends who have put her up for this.In August, Tanushree Dutta alleged that on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, actor Nana Patekar sexually assaulted her. Tanushree was shooting for a song for the film and later left the song. She was later replaced by Rakhi Sawant.In her complaint, she also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.