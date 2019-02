Tanushree Dutta to Make Short Film Based on Bollywood's Sexual Harassment Stories

As per a report in Midday , Tanushree Dutta is all set to make a film based on the ordeal of victims who faced sexual harassment in Bollywood.Tanushree, who is currently residing in New Jersey, United States of America, plans to release the film, titled Inspiration, on March 8, which is also observed as International Women's Day. The actress is considered to be the flag bearer of #MeToo movement in Bollywood after she called out veteran actor Nana Patekar for misbehaving and allegedly sexually harassing her during the filming of a song sequence in 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Subsequently, she also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Welcome star. However, Patekar has denied all charges levelled against him.In the wake of Tanushree's claims, many celebrities and filmmakers from the industry were also accused of sexually harassing women colleagues on film sets and off it. Notable ones include director Sajid Khan, writer-director Rajkumar Hirani, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, who now stand accused of sexual misconduct.The actor says that she had shot for Inspiration, an Atul Bhalla-directed project, during her eight-month stay in Mumbai last year. The report also quoted her saying, "I was approached by Ullu, the online content platform that is producing the film. I play a guardian angel who inspires the girls to make the right decision," she said."I wrote the dialogues, inspired by my own insight and understanding on the matter. I was excited to face the camera after nine years because this time, I was not only entertaining but also imparting wisdom to the misled and unfortunate," says Dutta, who was also invited to a conference at Harvard University as a guest speaker.Follow @News18Movies for more