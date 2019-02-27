English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tanushree Dutta to Make Short Film Based on Bollywood's Sexual Harassment Stories
Tanushree Dutta will feature in the film titled Inspiration and has also penned the dialogues for it. It is inspired from her own experiences of sexual harassment in Bollywood.
Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram
Loading...
As per a report in Midday, Tanushree Dutta is all set to make a film based on the ordeal of victims who faced sexual harassment in Bollywood.
Tanushree, who is currently residing in New Jersey, United States of America, plans to release the film, titled Inspiration, on March 8, which is also observed as International Women's Day. The actress is considered to be the flag bearer of #MeToo movement in Bollywood after she called out veteran actor Nana Patekar for misbehaving and allegedly sexually harassing her during the filming of a song sequence in 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Subsequently, she also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Welcome star. However, Patekar has denied all charges levelled against him.
In the wake of Tanushree's claims, many celebrities and filmmakers from the industry were also accused of sexually harassing women colleagues on film sets and off it. Notable ones include director Sajid Khan, writer-director Rajkumar Hirani, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, who now stand accused of sexual misconduct.
The actor says that she had shot for Inspiration, an Atul Bhalla-directed project, during her eight-month stay in Mumbai last year. The report also quoted her saying, "I was approached by Ullu, the online content platform that is producing the film. I play a guardian angel who inspires the girls to make the right decision," she said.
"I wrote the dialogues, inspired by my own insight and understanding on the matter. I was excited to face the camera after nine years because this time, I was not only entertaining but also imparting wisdom to the misled and unfortunate," says Dutta, who was also invited to a conference at Harvard University as a guest speaker.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Tanushree, who is currently residing in New Jersey, United States of America, plans to release the film, titled Inspiration, on March 8, which is also observed as International Women's Day. The actress is considered to be the flag bearer of #MeToo movement in Bollywood after she called out veteran actor Nana Patekar for misbehaving and allegedly sexually harassing her during the filming of a song sequence in 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Subsequently, she also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Welcome star. However, Patekar has denied all charges levelled against him.
In the wake of Tanushree's claims, many celebrities and filmmakers from the industry were also accused of sexually harassing women colleagues on film sets and off it. Notable ones include director Sajid Khan, writer-director Rajkumar Hirani, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, who now stand accused of sexual misconduct.
The actor says that she had shot for Inspiration, an Atul Bhalla-directed project, during her eight-month stay in Mumbai last year. The report also quoted her saying, "I was approached by Ullu, the online content platform that is producing the film. I play a guardian angel who inspires the girls to make the right decision," she said.
"I wrote the dialogues, inspired by my own insight and understanding on the matter. I was excited to face the camera after nine years because this time, I was not only entertaining but also imparting wisdom to the misled and unfortunate," says Dutta, who was also invited to a conference at Harvard University as a guest speaker.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Detective Pikachu Trailer 2: Ryan Reynolds Starrer Introduces a Menacing Looking Mewtwo
- Shilpa Shinde on Getting Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu: I Don't Care at All, Won't Take Legal Action
- Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Vehicles From The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results