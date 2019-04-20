English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tanushree Dutta's Sister Backs Ajay Devgn On #MeToo Accused Alok Nath's Casting in 'De De Pyaar De'
Ishita Dutta has come out in Ajay Devgn's defence after her sister Tanushree Dutta called out the Golmaal actor for casting Alok Nath in his upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De'.
Ishita Dutta has come out in Ajay Devgn's defence after her sister Tanushree Dutta called out the Golmaal actor for casting Alok Nath in his upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De'.
Actress Ishita Dutta has come out in Ajay Devgn's defence after her sister Tanushree Dutta called out the Golmaal actor for casting Alok Nath in his upcoming film De De Pyaar De.
Nath stands accused of rape by TV producer Vinta Nanda, and is currently out on bail in an on-going court case.
Tanushree, in an open letter, had raised questions as to why the makers retained Nath in the film instead of replacing him and re-shooting his scenes.
Now, Tanushree's sister Ishita has come forward to speak on the ongoing controversy. While she stands by Tanushree, showing solidarity for the #MeToo movement in India, the actress says that the accusations on Devgn are uncalled for.
"Ajay sir isn’t the producer of the film, so he can’t be solely responsible. It has to be a collective decision. I believe that they (the makers of the film) couldn’t have possibly done anything about it," Pinkvilla quoted Ishita as saying.
Ishita, who was seen essaying the role of Devgn’s daughter in Drishyam, adds that her equation with the actor bears no connection with what Tanushree has to say about the De De Pyaar De fiasco.
"I understand that this could land me in a precarious situation, but what’s right is right. My sister is supporting the truth. Not at all. My equation with Ajay sir is separate and bears no connection with what my sister feels about the situation. I don’t think he will be upset or angry with me for what she has to say. Vatsal and I have a strong equation with him," said Ishita.
Tanushree had called Ajay "morally bankrupt and a spineless hypocrite", while writer Vinta Nanda, who has accused Alok Nath of the alleged rape, said she "did not expect anything" from the actor.
Reacting on the accusations levelled against him by Tanushree, the Singham actor recently said that replacing Alok Nath would have been a "monetary blow" to the producers of the film.
"When the #MeToo movement happened, I along with many of my film industry colleagues categorically expressed that I respect every single woman at the workplace and I would not stand for any unfairness or atrocity against them. Nothing about my stand has changed," Devgn said in an official statement.
"It would also have been a huge monetary loss for producers. The decision to replace Alok Nath could never have been mine alone. In this case, I had to go with the joint decision of the unit. Not to forget, I could not have brought the entire combination of actors back or put up sets again for a 40-day re-shoot. Also, it could have meant doubling of budget, which again wasn't my call to make," he added.
