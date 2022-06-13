Tanvi Kulkarni Gets Engaged To ‘Humsafar’ Nachiket Devasthali

Marathi TV actress Tanvi Kulkarni is on cloud nine as she got engaged to her longtime beau Nachiket Devasthali on Saturday. The bride-to-be has shared a priceless photograph with Nachiket. For her ceremony, Tanvi wore a stunning red saree which she accessorised with gold jewellery. Whereas Nachiket looked handsome in a dark green kurta pyjama. In the capture, the lovebirds were seen flaunting their rings while posing with each other. Posting the photograph on social media, Tanvi in Hindi wrote, “Humsafar” along with a heart emoticon.

Fans rushed to the comment section and poured in love for the couple. One of the social media users wrote, “Congratulations both of you,” while another one commented, “Wishing you both all love and togetherness.” A third one wrote, “OMG. You both look soo cute together. Many many congratulations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Kulkarni (@tanvi161)



For those unaware, Tanvi and Nachiket fell in love during the shooting of their show Ti Parat Aaliye. The Zee Marathi series kept its audience hooked to their television ever since the first episode was released. While Tanvi essayed the role of Rohini, Nachiket played the character of Vikranth in the show.

Just a few hours back, the popular actress added some more pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed. In one of the photos, Tanvi, dressed in a blue traditional saree, was seen standing close to Nachiket. The actress also thanked her friends Sanket and Shruti for being there on her special day. “This is purely an appreciation post for Sanket Jyoti Arvind for being with us throughout the ceremony, keeping Nachiketaa sane and most importantly clicking good pictures !! And Shruti Shidhaye thank you so much for managing my bad hair day! Can’t thank you enough for your last-minute help and patience,” she penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Kulkarni (@tanvi161)



Work-wise, Tanvi rose to fame following her popular series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Meanwhile, Nachiket Devasthali also appeared in many projects including Moving out, Ratris Khel Chale and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.