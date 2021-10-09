Tanya Hope, Payal Rajput to be Paired With Shiva, Jiiva in Pon Kumaran’s Next

Tamil actor Shiva is teaming up with writer and director Pon Kumaran, who has worked in both Kannada and Tamil film industries. Alongside Shiva, the Pon Kumaran directorial will also feature Tamil actor Jiiva. The movie will be produced by Jaguar Studios, and the untitled film is expected to go on floors early next month. The makers have reportedly planned to shoot the entire movie in Mauritius.

The makers have also been looking for the female leads to be paired opposite Shiva and Jiiva, and now it seems that their search has ended at Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope. Both the young talents have previously worked together in Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja. The 2020 Telugu science fiction, however, failed to win the hearts of the audience.

Tanya made her acting debut in 2016 with Telugu action crime drama Appatlo Okadundevadu starring Sree Vishnu and Nara Rohit. The film received critical praise for the lead actors and director Sagar K. Chandra. The 25-year-old actor has since then appeared in numerous Tamil and Telugu films. She will be next seen in the Kannada film Home Minister.

Payal Rajput, on the other hand, started her acting career with TV shows. After being part of several daily soaps, she bagged her first lead TV role in Mahakumbh - Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani opposite Gautam Rode. While working in TV shows, she simultaneously took up movie offers. Payal has featured in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films as well.

She played one of the lead roles in Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Venky Mama in 2019. The film was a commercial success at the box office.

Director Pon Kumaran has now brought Payal and Tanya together again in his upcoming untitled film. Kumaran had last directed the Kannada action film Yajamana in 2019. The film also featured Tanya Hope.

