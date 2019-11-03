Tapsee Pannu Gives It Back To Troll who Calls Her 'Most Problematic' Actress

Actress Taapsee Pannu is no stranger to trolls on social media. And she knows how to give it back to them like a boss every time. Recently, a user called her the 'most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood' and Tapsee's response was bang on.

The comment may be a reference to Tapsee's recent controversy over her movie Saand Ki Aankh, which stirred a debate over age representation. However, the actress gave it back to the troll to establish her point of fighting back stereotypes nonetheless and the tweet read, "I know it. My parents also believe I am pretty problematic. BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power."

I know it 😁 My parents also believe I am pretty problematic . BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power 💁🏻‍♀️ 😜 https://t.co/xbQXmYVpG9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 2, 2019

While some Bollywood celebs either choose to ignore such hate comments or take offense, actors like Taapsee make the most of it to come back with a witty or sarcastic reply. Later, Sony Picture's Lada Guruden Singh too jumped in to join the conversation and tweeted, "And what's gonna happen to them when #Thappad comes out." The actress than extended the poke and said, "uffff! I will be a problem of so many after that ok will let them LIVE until then."

And what’s gonna happen to them when #Thappad comes out 😝😝 https://t.co/ARJ4Ef69io — Lada Guruden Singh (@ladasingh) November 2, 2019

Taapsee's next film Thappad is an Anubhav Sinha directorial and is based on a female-oriented subject that defies narratives typecasting women. The movie will have Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

Her recent movie Saand Ki Aaankh, co starring Bhumi Pednekar, is doing decently well at the box office and has garnered praises among fans and critics.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.