Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Tapsee Pannu Gives It Back To Troll who Calls Her 'Most Problematic' Actress

A recent troll called Taapsee Pannu the 'most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood'. The actress owned it with a sarcastic reply.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Tapsee Pannu Gives It Back To Troll who Calls Her 'Most Problematic' Actress
Taapsee Pannu.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is no stranger to trolls on social media. And she knows how to give it back to them like a boss every time. Recently, a user called her the 'most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood' and Tapsee's response was bang on.

The comment may be a reference to Tapsee's recent controversy over her movie Saand Ki Aankh, which stirred a debate over age representation. However, the actress gave it back to the troll to establish her point of fighting back stereotypes nonetheless and the tweet read, "I know it. My parents also believe I am pretty problematic. BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power."

While some Bollywood celebs either choose to ignore such hate comments or take offense, actors like Taapsee make the most of it to come back with a witty or sarcastic reply. Later, Sony Picture's Lada Guruden Singh too jumped in to join the conversation and tweeted, "And what's gonna happen to them when #Thappad comes out." The actress than extended the poke and said, "uffff! I will be a problem of so many after that ok will let them LIVE until then."

Taapsee's next film Thappad is an Anubhav Sinha directorial and is based on a female-oriented subject that defies narratives typecasting women. The movie will have Arjun Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

Her recent movie Saand Ki Aaankh, co starring Bhumi Pednekar, is doing decently well at the box office and has garnered praises among fans and critics.

