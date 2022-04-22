Tapsee Pannu’s Mishan Impossible Locks OTT Release Date. All You Need To Know

Mishan Impossible, a Telugu thriller drama starring Tapsee Pannu, hit the theatres on April 1. The film is now set for its OTT premiere on Netflix, exactly four weeks after its theatrical release. According to reports, the film will be available for streaming by the end of this month.

As it was reported earlier, Netflix acquired the post-theatrical rights to Mishan Impossible. Now, according to the latest reports, the movie will premiere on the platform on April 29. The locked date is exactly four weeks after its theatrical release date. Mishan Impossible will most likely make its OTT debut at midnight on April 29. However, Netflix is yet to confirm this news.

Swaroop RSJ, who marked his debut with Naveen Polishetty’s Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, has helmed the Tapsee-starrer. Though Swaroop’s last comedy-thriller was a box office success, he was unable to repeat the feat with his second feature.

The Tapsee film premiered to poor reviews, received little attention at the ticket window, and was ultimately a failure. Even before its theatrical debut, the film failed to create much of an impression, so we’ll have to wait and see whether it does any better when it appears on OTT.

Meanwhile, the plot centres around three children, who go on a journey to apprehend the criminal mastermind, Dawood Ibrahim. Tapsee plays a police officer in the ostensibly action-packed thriller.

Apart from Tapsee, the film also stars Ravinder Vijay, Hareesh Paredi, Rishab Shetty, Suhaas, and others in crucial parts, while Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakashan, and Jayateertha Molugu portray the film’s three child characters.

The film was produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banners of Matinee Entertainment and PA Entertainments. In addition, Mark K. Robin is credited for the film’s music.

