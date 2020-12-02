Tapu and Babita Bhabhi from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Indulge in a Friendly Banter on Instagram

The cast of Sab TV's comedy series Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah seem to be engaged in friendly banter on social media. It all started after actor Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tipendra Gada posted a picture of himself on Instagram. The actor wore a blue shirt and black pants in the picture and took a mirror selfie.

Raj captioned the image "Good Hair✅Good Mood✅ Good Day✅ ...Ps dropping the most awaited video tomorrow on my Youtube channel Stay Tuned." The picture has received over 84k likes as fans praised the actor's looks.

Raj's co-star from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Bhabhi commented, "Forgot to tick the Good Shirt✅." To which, Raj replied, "ohhh yes✅"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah completed its 3,000 episodes in October. To celebrate the occasion, the cast of the show went on Sony's reality dance show India’s Best Dancer where contestants dedicated their performances to its popular characters.

Sony Sab television's most popular show had aired its first episode in 2008 and since then viewers across the country felt like a part of Gokuldham Society. With its fresh take on family comedy, the show also promotes moral values.

Its diverse characters and unique family drama especially involving protagonist Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi had made an instant connection with the audience. The Gujarati family presented viewers with a fresh kind of humour.

Viewers were also fond of Jethalal's naive wife Dayaben played by Disha Vakani. With her high-pitched voice, Garba dancing skills, and immense love for cooking Gujarati cuisine, Daya had her own fan base in the show.

Vakani left the show in 2018 on maternity leave and has not returned since then. Fans have asked show creator Asit Modi to bring back Vakani on the show or soon find another actor to replace her. The show has run for twelve years now.