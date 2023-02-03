What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Sunny Deol’s iconic film Gadar? It’s the famous handpump scene, right? While the actor has now been shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster movie, looks like Gadar 2 will witness more of such larger-than-life scenes.

A video from the sets of Gadar 2 has been leaked which has left everyone super excited for the film. In the viral video, Tara Singh aka Gunny Deol can be seen tied up to a cement pole. The actor can also be seen surrounded by a group of soldiers with their guns pointed towards them. As Sunny gets angry, he breaks the cement pole and leaves everyone stunned. Watch the viral video here:

Last month, ZEE Studios unveiled a 50 seconds montage video of upcoming films this year which also included a brief snippet of Gadar 2. In the clip, Sunny was seen lifting a cartwheel to seemingly attack goons.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. Back then, Sunny Deol took to social media and shared the motion poster of the film. “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…” he wrote.

Gadar was released in June 2001. The film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. The film was widely loved by the audience. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan. Its release date has not been announced so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here