Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'

Rumours have been flying high about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's affair ever since the two appeared together at the Bachchan Diwali party. They were also seen together at a special screening of Tara's recent release, "Marjaavaan", adding further fuel to the fire.

However, while all these were mere whispers, the couple has finally made it Instagram official.

Going Instagram official is the new way to announce a relationship among many young couples these days and, by the look of it, Tara and Aadar surely mean business when it comes to mush.

The couple was spotted at the U2 concert in Mumbai, and, according to freepressjournal.com, Aadar subsequently shared a glimpse of the concert on Instagram and wrote: "When am with you." He tagged Tara in it.

To which Tara replied: "Always with you." She added a heart icon with her words for the right mushy effect.

