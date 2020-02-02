Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain to Perform with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Armaan Jain's Sangeet

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain to Perform with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Armaan Jain's Sangeet

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are reportedly planning a special performance at Armaan Jain's sangeet.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain to Perform with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Armaan Jain's Sangeet
Image: Instagram

It is a festive and exciting time in the Kapoor household with actor Armaan Jain's wedding around the corner. As is the case with most big fat weddings, a number of activities have been lined up leading to the main event.

One of these will include the sangeet ceremony which will include a lively performance by Armaan's brothers Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain. A source close to the family revealed to SpotboyE that the two will be performing with their respective lady loves - Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria.

"Ranbir, Alia, Tara and Aadar will be dedicating a performance to the bride and the groom," the source said. The source also claimed that Ranbir and Alia would be performing on a romantic song. Choreographer Visshaal Kanoi has been revealed to be the guide for these performances.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain sparked off dating rumours around Diwali last year and have been spotted attending many events and parties together. The couple were snapped together at Malaika Arora's birthday and later at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. The two are yet to openly acknowledge their relationship. Most recently, they were spotted arriving together for Armaan's sangeet rehearsals.

Armaan Jain made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Arif Ali's Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. While the film failed to do well, he has also served as an assistant director with Karan Johar for Student Of The Year, and Shakun Batra's Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He is got engaged to fashion blogger Anissa Malhotra in December last year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram