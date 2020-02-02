Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain to Perform with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at Armaan Jain's Sangeet

It is a festive and exciting time in the Kapoor household with actor Armaan Jain's wedding around the corner. As is the case with most big fat weddings, a number of activities have been lined up leading to the main event.

One of these will include the sangeet ceremony which will include a lively performance by Armaan's brothers Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain. A source close to the family revealed to SpotboyE that the two will be performing with their respective lady loves - Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria.

"Ranbir, Alia, Tara and Aadar will be dedicating a performance to the bride and the groom," the source said. The source also claimed that Ranbir and Alia would be performing on a romantic song. Choreographer Visshaal Kanoi has been revealed to be the guide for these performances.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain sparked off dating rumours around Diwali last year and have been spotted attending many events and parties together. The couple were snapped together at Malaika Arora's birthday and later at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. The two are yet to openly acknowledge their relationship. Most recently, they were spotted arriving together for Armaan's sangeet rehearsals.

Armaan Jain made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Arif Ali's Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. While the film failed to do well, he has also served as an assistant director with Karan Johar for Student Of The Year, and Shakun Batra's Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He is got engaged to fashion blogger Anissa Malhotra in December last year.

