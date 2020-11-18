Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are on a 'DND' Vacay in the Maldives

Actress Tara Sutaria is off on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain, and the two budding Bollywood stars posted snapshots on their respective Instagram handles to tease fans.

While they did not post any picture together, they put up similar aerial shots of the exotic location on their Instagram Stories. Tara posted an aerial view of the island and said, "Hello again, paradise".

Aadar shared two pictures on his Story. One was similar to that of Tara's and the other was a picture of the luxury resort they are staying in. "DND," Aadar wrote while sharing a similar bird's-eye view photo.

There were also reports that rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were in Maldives for a holiday sometime back.

Tara and Aadar were first linked together after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together.

In August, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara wrote on Instagram, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

Along with it, she posted a picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with Aadar. Reacting to the post, Aadar commented: "I love you". Tara also replied saying, "I love you" to Aadar.

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with "Qaidi Band", will next be seen in " Hello Charlie". Tara has "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2" coming up. "Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100".