Tara Sutaria and Beau Aadar Jain's Instagram Chat is Giving us Major Couple Goals

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain never shy away from declaring their love. Their social media handles are filled with PDA. The couple takes advantage of every occasion to upload adorable images of each other. Their holiday pics are a dream too. Tara has now shared a picture of Aadar on Instagram and called him her home.

In the pic, Aadar Jain is seen in a black tee. Along with the picture, Tara wrote “My home (she used an emoticon of home),”. Replying to his lady love, Aadar said, “You are mine”.

Tara and Aadar's social media banter has left their friends followers in awe. Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra lavished affection on the young couple by reacting with heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Tara and Aadar has indulged in the cute exchanges online. Tara celebrated Aadar's 27th birthday by posting a photo of him with a heartfelt message.

The pic shows Aadar smiling for the camera with a towel over his neck. She captioned the shot, "Happy birthday, my light." Aadar said "I love you, sunshine girl," in his response.

Aadar’s mother Reema Kapoor is Raj Kapoor’s daughter. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are Aadar’s cousins. Aadar and Tara are often seen together during Kapoor family gatherings. The couple even performed at Aadar's sibling Armaan's wedding. Tara, a skilled opera singer, sang a song during Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebration.

Tara revealed in a recent interview that when she first entered the industry, she didn't know anyone, but now she feels a sense of belonging. Tara described Bollywood as a completely different world. But, she'd met some incredible pals who will remain dear to her like Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, with whom she co-starred in her maiden film Student of the Year 2, are close friends.Tara Sutaria was most recently seen in Tadap, in which she co-starred alongside Ahan Shetty. She will next appear in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. She will also appear in the film Ek Villian Returns, alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

