Tara Sutaria Fuels Dating Rumours with Aadar Jain, Attends Diwali Party with Kapoor Clan

Rumours of Tara and Aadar's relationship started doing the rounds after they were spotted together on several occasions in public.

Trending Desk

October 28, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Tara Sutaria Fuels Dating Rumours with Aadar Jain, Attends Diwali Party with Kapoor Clan
Image: Instagram

Diwali in B-Town was all glitzy and glamorous as stars turned out all decked up to attend Diwali parties and socialise with friends and family. From Amitabh Bachchan to Jackky Bhagnani, several celebrities threw Diwali parties for the film fraternity and stars poured in in large numbers to make it a dazzling affair.

In one of the Diwali parties, Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria was spotted arriving with her rumoured beau Aadar Jain and the entire Kapoor clan. In a group picture shared by his cousin Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram story, Tara and Aadar can be seen posing for the camera along with others.

In the picture, Tara looks gorgeous in a shimmery silver saree. She completed her look with minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. Meanwhile, Aadar looked dapper in a perfectly tailored yellow kurta. Karisma opted for a bronze colour kurta for the party. The actress has her hair tied neatly in a bun and wore a pair of jhumkas to complete her look.

tara sutaria aadar jain

Rumours of Tara and Aadar's relationship started doing the rounds after they were spotted together on several occasions in public. A day before Diwali, the rumoured couple were snapped together in Bandra.

Recently at an event, Tara was asked about her Diwali Plans, to which the young actress replied, "It's a wonderful festival because the whole family gets together, so like everyone else the plan is to play cards, to have fun, to be with friends and family and just enjoy it."

On the work front, Tara will be next in Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is set for a November 8 release. Apart from this, Tara is working on Tadap opposite Sunil Shetty's son Ahan. Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is a remake of 2018 Telugu film "RX 100".

