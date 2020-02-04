Tara Sutaria Displays Opera Singing Skills at Armaan Jain's Sangeet, Watch Video

Tara Sutaria and her rumoured beau Aadar Jain have been one of the Bollywood couples in focus at the wedding functions of actor Armaan Jain. The Marjaavan actress has been taking an active part in all the wedding festivities, adding fuel to rumours of her ongoing romance with Aadar.

It was reported earlier that Aadar and Tara were to perform at the sangeet ceremony. Now, a video from the event has surfaced on social media, showing Tara singing a romantic song dedicated to the Armaan and Anissa.

The 24-year-old actress is a trained opera singer and has performed as a child star in Disney shows. We have also seen her singing a few lines at movie promotions previously. Tara displayed her amazing vocal talents on stage at Armaan and Anissa's sangeet, while Aadar stood beside her in support.

Here's the video:

The second video in the post shows Tara singing at a movie promotion earlier. The actress has spoken about her singing ambitions earlier, saying that she would like to come out with an album some day. She has also been recording music in India and has performed at concerts.

The actress and Aadar Jain sparked romance rumours last year when they were seen attending multiple events together around Diwali. Although the pair are yet to admit to their relationship, they have also posted about each other on social media.

Armaan Jain's wedding function was attended by major Bollywood stars as well as members of the Kapoor family. Cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were spotted dancing with the groom at the baraat.

