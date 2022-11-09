Tara Sutaria Enjoys Evening With Her 'Jaan Bachhas' Amid Film Shoot, See Pic

Tara Sutaria who previously urged fans to take care of stray animals has once again shared another post to emphasize her plea. On Wednesday afternoon, the Marjaavaan actress shared an adorable picture wherein she was seen feeding tiny pups and their mother. Along with the pictures, she penned a caption that read, “Evenings with my jaan bachha’s. So glad to have my little family of puppers here while filming in Rajasthan and grateful to have found them so we could help them heal and eat better”.

Take a look at the picture below.

As soon as the 26-year-old actress shared the post online, friends and fans once again lauded her act of kindness. One of the users wrote, “Please inspire more and more people”. Another user wrote, “This is wonderful. Love to you”. A third one penned, “I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come?” Several other users commented with hearts, fire and love-struck emojis.

Tara Sutaria, who is filming her upcoming movie Apurva in Jaisalmer, previously shared a series of photos with puppies. Along with the pictures, she penned a caption revealing details about the incident. “Found a litter of tiny pups and a mother who hadn’t eaten in a while. We fed them and gave them love and I urge you to do the same if you ever see an animal that needs care! I received great affection in return in the form of little licks and tiny barks,” she wrote.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the action-romance thriller movie, Ek Villain Returns, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. The actress will star in the film Apurva, which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and bankrolled under the banner of Star Studios and Murad Khetani. The movie is currently in its filming stage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here