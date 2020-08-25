Tara Sutaria Enjoys Late Night Drive with Aadar Jain, Shares Video

Actress Tara Sutaria stepped out with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain for a late night drive in Mumbai as she shared a glimpse of the time the two spent with each other.

Tara posted a small clip on her Instagram stories, which is recording of music system attached to the vehicle. She shared that Bombay Romance feat Dean Martin was playing as she tagged Aadar in her post with a heart shaped emoji. One can see empty roads till wherever the eyes wander in Tara's video.

Recently, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar as the latter turned 26. Aadar had seemingly confirmed their dating status when he commented 'love you' while responding to the post. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara took to Instagram and wrote: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain (sic)."

Tara accompanies Aadar in all Kapoor family get togethers. She was spotted at the family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations as well.

View this post on Instagram Family lunch ❤️❤️ Miss you Lolo ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Qaidi Band, will be next seen in Hello Charlie. Meanwhile, Tara last featured in Masakali 2.0 music video with Sidharth Malhotra. They both featured in 2019 movie Marjaavaan as well.