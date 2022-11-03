Tara Sutaria Feeds Starving Stray Dogs, Urges Fans To 'Do The Same'

Tara Sutaria, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film titled Apurva in Jaisalmer, has a message for her fans. On Thursday, the actress shared a string of pictures that shows her feeding two tiny pups and their mother. Along with the pictures, she penned a caption that read, “Found a litter of tiny pups and a mother who hadn’t eaten in a while. Heartbreaking.”

She added, “We fed them and gave them love and I urge you to do the same if you ever see an animal that needs care! I received great affection in return in the form of little licks and tiny barks.”

The pictures give glimpses of the actress feeding the stray animals, giving them water to drink and also petting them. The puppies and their mother looked super skinny as they are deprived of food and water. Take a look at the pictures below.

As soon as Tara Sutaria shared the post online, fans went on to laud her act of kindness. One of the users wrote, “Your love for animals is insane.” Another user wrote, “Here is proof that you have a heart of gold.” A third user suggested, “You can use your reach and put them up for adoption so they live to find their forever homes”. “The mother is so skinny please help her,” requested the fourth user. Some users also commented with heart emojis.

Tara Sutaria previously delighted her Instagram followers with a post announcing her new film Apurva. The actress announced the news by posting photos of herself strolling down a scenic road in Jaisalmer, where she will be filming for the film. In the picture, the actress is seen dressed in an all-black crop top and jogger set. She completed the look with black combat boots and opted for a mid-parting hairdo and minimal makeup. Tara captioned her post, “And so it begins…This wild ride to play Apurva”.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the action-romance thriller Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. Tara Sutaria’s next film Apurva is being helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

