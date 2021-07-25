Tara Sutaria Flaunts Her Perfect Body in Stunning Monogrammed Bikini

Actress Tara Sutaria’s latest Instagram post has gone viral on the internet. The diva has shared a coloured and a monochrome version of a photo in which she is wearing a black and white monogrammed bikini along with a pair of unbuttoned denim jeans. The actress has kept her hair open and is a vision to behold. She has left her fans impressed with her perfectly toned body and stunning look.

Her friend and actress Janhvi Kapoor commented ‘omg’ on the post. Replying to her, Tara wrote, "Dude check DM for mad dosa update". Krishna Shroff and her beau Aadar Jain also reacted to the post. Nearly five lakh users have liked the post in less than three hours time. Netizens also flooded the comments section of the post. Most people appreciated the pictures she shared while some wrote how they too want a perfect body like hers.

In another post the actress had shared pictures which show her tucked in bed with full make up and roller in her hair. From her caption it seems that the snap has been clicked before she got ready for shooting her soon to be released film Heropanti 2. Photos received much love from her fans and crossed the four lakh likes benchmark. Netizens flooded the comments section with appreciation for her commitment to her work.

On the work front, She will be next seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The film directed by Ahmed Khan is slated to release on December 3 this year. The movie is a sequel to Kirti Sanon and Tiger starrer Heropanti. The 2014 film directed by Sabbir Khan was a remake of Telugu movie Parugu. Actor Prakash Raj had also played an integral part in this film. She also has Tadap and Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

