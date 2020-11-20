Tara Sutaria Flaunts Perfect Beach Body as She Celebrates 25th Birthday with Beau Aadar Jain in Maldives

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who turned 25 on Thursday, has been setting the internet on fire with her perfect beach body. The actress spent her birthday at the pristine beaches of Maldives and posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday.

The Student of the Year 2 actress wore an orange bikini as her white shrug swayed with the winds. Captioning the image, Tara said, “Beach/Birthday baby.” The picture has received a lot of appreciation as fans and celebrities wish her a happy birthday. Take a look:

Singer Armaan Malik commented on the pic writing, "happy happy birthday Taar, have a crazy one." Whereas, creative Director Anaita Adajania wrote, "Happy birthday.”Actress Shruti Seth too wished Tara a happy birthday.

Tara's beau Aadar Jain also posted a picture from the same spot at W Hotels in Maldives. The actor was wearing blue shorts with tropical print.

Aadar also posted a picture with Tara to wish her a happy birthday, which he captioned as, "Happy Birthday Principessa.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who happens to be Aadar Jain’s close cousin, took to her Instagram story to post a special birthday wish for Tara. Sharing a black and white photo of the actress' portrait, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday dear @tarasutaria,” followed by a heart emoji.

Tara Sutaria shares a close bond with the Kapoor family and is mostly seen attending their private affairs and family get-togethers with boyfriend Aadar. The actress was also a part of Aadar's elder brother, Armaan Jain's wedding that took place earlier this year.

Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra that came out last year. Tara will next be seen working with debutant Ahan Shetty. She will also be a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 which stars actors Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapoor.