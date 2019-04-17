Tara Sutaria Gets to Sing in the Hindi Remake of RX100 Starring Ahan Shetty

Her debut film Student of The Year 2 hasn't released yet, but Tara Sutaria has already bagged more projects in Bollywood. She will be the leading lady in the launch vehicle of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, to be directed by Milan Luthria. Besides acting, it is now being reported that Tara will also be lending her voice to a song in the movie.Tara is a trained vocalist and gave us a glimpse of her talent on Koffee With Karan. And now, the makers of Ahan's debut project have given her the opportunity to record a song for the film.A source told Hindustan Times, "She will render the romantic number, which will be picturised on her in Ahan Shetty's debut. Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) discussed the idea with his director Milan Luthria. When they informed Tara, she happily agreed. She is a trained vocalist and wants to cut an album in the near future."The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100. The director recently spoke about being aware of pressure of launching a star kid. Milan said though there are lots of expectations, he will only focus on doing his job with full dedication."There are expectations of launching a star kid and we are aware of it. I try to stay away from the idea of pressure. I look at it as a fun ride. I believe it is better to focus on making the film interesting and to work hard and make every moment look good on screen. There will be pressure and it will be more when we are closer to the release of the film," Milan told PTI.