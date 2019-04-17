English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tara Sutaria Gets to Sing in the Hindi Remake of RX100 Starring Ahan Shetty
Tara Sutaria, who is making her debut with Student of The Year 2, will be recording a song for her second film, the Hindi remake of RX100.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Her debut film Student of The Year 2 hasn't released yet, but Tara Sutaria has already bagged more projects in Bollywood. She will be the leading lady in the launch vehicle of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, to be directed by Milan Luthria. Besides acting, it is now being reported that Tara will also be lending her voice to a song in the movie.
Tara is a trained vocalist and gave us a glimpse of her talent on Koffee With Karan. And now, the makers of Ahan's debut project have given her the opportunity to record a song for the film.
A source told Hindustan Times, "She will render the romantic number, which will be picturised on her in Ahan Shetty's debut. Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) discussed the idea with his director Milan Luthria. When they informed Tara, she happily agreed. She is a trained vocalist and wants to cut an album in the near future."
The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100. The director recently spoke about being aware of pressure of launching a star kid. Milan said though there are lots of expectations, he will only focus on doing his job with full dedication.
"There are expectations of launching a star kid and we are aware of it. I try to stay away from the idea of pressure. I look at it as a fun ride. I believe it is better to focus on making the film interesting and to work hard and make every moment look good on screen. There will be pressure and it will be more when we are closer to the release of the film," Milan told PTI.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Tara is a trained vocalist and gave us a glimpse of her talent on Koffee With Karan. And now, the makers of Ahan's debut project have given her the opportunity to record a song for the film.
A source told Hindustan Times, "She will render the romantic number, which will be picturised on her in Ahan Shetty's debut. Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) discussed the idea with his director Milan Luthria. When they informed Tara, she happily agreed. She is a trained vocalist and wants to cut an album in the near future."
The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100. The director recently spoke about being aware of pressure of launching a star kid. Milan said though there are lots of expectations, he will only focus on doing his job with full dedication.
"There are expectations of launching a star kid and we are aware of it. I try to stay away from the idea of pressure. I look at it as a fun ride. I believe it is better to focus on making the film interesting and to work hard and make every moment look good on screen. There will be pressure and it will be more when we are closer to the release of the film," Milan told PTI.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- 'Educating Girls a Waste': Kerala Congress Leader K Sudhakaran's Sexist Campaign Video Draws Flak
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0: Update Rollout Begins, Here are the Complete Patch Notes and Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results