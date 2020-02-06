Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tara Sutaria Grooves with Aadar Jain at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra’s Wedding Reception

Bollywood's rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had their own share of fun and frolic at the wedding reception of latter’s brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tara Sutaria Grooves with Aadar Jain at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra’s Wedding Reception
Image: Instagram

Bollywood's rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had their own share of fun and frolic at the wedding reception of latter’s brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The celebration was a grand affair and was attended by a number of B-town celebrities. However, the limelight was stolen by Tara and Aadar, who danced and sang at the reception.

The duo grooved to the song Gallan Kardi from the recently released film JAwaani Jaaneman. While Tara looked pretty in a white lehenga and loose hairs, Aadar looked charming in a blue bandh gala. Take a look at their performance:

The duo also danced along with Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, and Karan Johar, to welcome the bride on stage. They grooved on track Badri Ki Dulhaniya as Armaan asks Anissa to join the stage.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, all the performances were choreographed by Karan Johar.

Tara also sang at their sangeet ceremony. The 24-year-old actress is a trained opera singer and has performed as a child star in Disney shows. Tara displayed her amazing vocal talents on stage at Armaan and Anissa's sangeet, while Aadar stood beside her in support.

The actress and Aadar Jain sparked romance rumours last year when they were seen attending multiple events together around Diwali. Although the pair are yet to admit to their relationship, they have also posted about each other on social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram