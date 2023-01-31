Tara Sutaria is an actress known for her bold fashion choices and for constantly posting sizzling pictures on social media. Tara’s fashion diaries are replete with fashion inspiration for her fans to refer to, from casual ensembles to slaying festive looks. Be it acing a look in a sequined six yards of grace to showing us true boss babe energy in formal pantsuits, she knows it all.

As much as she loves flaunting her goal-worthy body, she also loves traveling, and she sometimes combines her passions for travel and fashion to create stunning looks against the backdrop of picturesque locations. The diva recently thrilled the internet when she posted a picture of herself in a black and white monokini posing on the beach. Her caption read, “Summer sun, something’s begun. But oh! Oh, those summer nights. Grease baby for life.”

The actress gave us fashion goals for a perfect day on the beach. She chose a black and white monokini with divided torso patterns. The monokini, which had a plunging neckline and showed off her curves. It also had knot details on the back of the neck.

Tara completed her look for the day with silver hoop earrings, which added more glamour to her look. Tara posed for the sun-kissed photo with her bare feet in the sand and her gaze fixed on the vast blue waters of the sea.

She flaunted her toned legs and fit physique and her picture is unquestionably setting major fitness and travel goals. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Tara’s stunning beauty after she shared this racy photo. Within just a few minutes after the actress posted the image, it went viral and fans flooded the comment section with love and compliments.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was recently seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Apurva, alongside Gehraiyaan star Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav. Apurva is the 26-year-old actress’s first female-oriented film. The official release date of the film, produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is still unknown.

