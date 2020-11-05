Tara Sutaria Joins Kareena Kapoor and Family for Karva Chauth Dinner, See Pics

The Kapoor clan united a for Karva Chauth dinner and spotted on the feast were Kareena Kapoor along with cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa. Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain were also present on the occasion. Joining the family was Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Aadar Jain.

Pictures from the get-together have surfaced on the Internet and netizens are loving them. However, Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, and cousin Ranbir Kapoor were missing in the pictures. While Saif is busy with the shooting of Bhoot Police along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir is said to be resuming the shoot of Brahamastra with Alia Bhatt.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor wrote: "Family dinner #missingafew." Take a look:

Kareena is six months pregnant and going strong. On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump".