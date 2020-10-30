Tara Sutaria Joins Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2, Kumar Sanu Apologises for Son Jaan's Remarks

Actor Tara Sutaria will star opposite Tiger Shroff in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2'. The second instalment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Shroff in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'. Sutaria shared the news in a post on social media on Friday, saying that she is excited to work with Nadiadwala again after their upcoming remake of Telugu movie “RX100”.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him. His remarks were met with severe criticism. Apologising for Jaan Kumar Sanu's "anti-Marathi" remarks on Bigg Boss 14, his father Kumar Sanu said it has been over 27 years that he hasn't stayed with Jaan and his family and doesn't know what teachings he got.

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli, seems to be in a thoughtful mood these days. The actress posted a story on Instagram about clearing perceptions to reveal the truth. The actress-producer is currently in the UAE, where Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore is participating in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Kannada star Yash welcomed his second child with wife Radhika Pandit on this day one year ago. As the couple's son Yatharv Yash turned one year old, Radhika shared some intimate family moments on social media to mark the special occasion. In several pics shared on social media, Yash and Radhika seem excited and happy beyond measure to be with their two kids-- Yatharv and Ayra.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, who essays the role of Gogi in the popular comedy show was threatened by goons outside his residence in Borivali, Mumbai. CCTV footage of the alleged incident is making rounds on the Internet. The actor also shared a screenshot from the footage on his Instagram stories and accused him of threatening him.

