Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
Tara and Aadar were first seen together at the Bachchan Diwali party last year after which they were spotted with each other at a special screening of Tara's film Marjaavaan.
Tara Sutaria and her beau Aadar Jain have been hogging all the limelight since they both were seen vacationing in London during the New Year. The young couple became the centre of attraction at Aadar's brother Armaan Jain and Annisa Malhotra’s wedding reception as both were seen together in a happy "family" picture.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to her Instagram to share the picture where Tara and Aadar are seen sitting next to each other. Tara is seen with her hands on Aadar’s shoulder. Armaan, Anissa, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan and Aadar’s parents Manoj Jain and his wife Reema were also captured in the frame.
In the picture, the Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) actress, Tara looked stunning in V-shaped deep neck silver shimmery gown.
The caption of the picture read, "Family #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways."
The picture shows that the love between Tara and her boyfriend Aadar are going strong and that the family has already approved their relationship.
Last year, they were spotted together at a U2 concert in Mumbai after which Aadar shared a picture from the concert on Instagram and wrote, "When am with you." He tagged Tara in the Insta story that he posted.
Tara quickly replied to the post saying, "Always with you." She even added a heart icon.
On the work front, Tara will next be seen alongside actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in his debut film Tadap, which is a remake of the hit Telugu film RX 100.
