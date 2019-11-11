Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Body Shaming, Says People Called Her Anorexic During SOTY 2
In a recent interview, Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, has talked about being a victim of body shaming.
Image: Instagram
Being a Bollywood celebrity means that they are constantly under the public eye. With the rapid advent of social media, and the unending buzz of shutterbugs around, it is next to impossible to stay away from the constant scrutiny. Actress Tara Sutaria has opened up about her share of criticism she has faced in showbiz.
In an interview to PinkVilla, Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, spoke about body shaming in the industry. She revealed that she was earlier called anorexic by some and when she put on a few extra kilos for her second film Marjaavaan, the same people even criticised her for that.
"People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like, she's put on weight. People are never going to be satisfied and I think they just want to pull you down. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning," Tara told the website.
Tara will be next seen in Milap Zaveri's romantic thriller Marjaavaan. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Marjaavaan will hit the theatres on November 22.

