Tara Sutaria or Taimur Ali Khan? This Throwback Pic Making Arjun Kapoor Do a Double Take

Actress Tara Sutaria's childhood photograph reminded actor Arjun Kapoor of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. Tara, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 this year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram. The image featured a chubby Tara.She captioned the image: "Butterball Baby." Arjun was quick to comment "Taimur" on it.On the work front, Tara has bagged two films. She will be seen in Marjaavaan, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh.Tara will begin work on a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film RX100, which also stars Suniel Shetty's son Ahan.Meanwhile, Tara's debut film has so far managed to collect Rs 67.84 crore at the box office. Unlike the first campus drama in the franchise, SOTY2 has more action than drama, to appeal to Tiger Shroff's fandom. But that doesn't seem to have worked in favour of the movie.The Punit Malhotra directorial got a decent opening on May 10, earning Rs 12.06 crore on the first day. But collections dipped to half on Monday, as the weekday revenue stopped at Rs 5.52 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it was surprising that the film had earned only Rs 49.3 crore in 5 days.The film was received poorly by critics. News18's Rajeev Masand wrote, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that's not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous installment this one isn't grounded in emotion, so it's hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts... Tiger works hard to lift Student of the Year 2 off the page, but he's pitted against a clunky screenplay that seems determined to weigh it down."