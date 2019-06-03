Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tara Sutaria or Taimur Ali Khan? This Throwback Pic Making Arjun Kapoor Do a Double Take

Arjun Kapoor thinks baby Tara Sutaria looks exactly like Taimur Ali Khan.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 7:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tara Sutaria or Taimur Ali Khan? This Throwback Pic Making Arjun Kapoor Do a Double Take
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Actress Tara Sutaria's childhood photograph reminded actor Arjun Kapoor of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. Tara, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 this year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram. The image featured a chubby Tara.

She captioned the image: "Butterball Baby." Arjun was quick to comment "Taimur" on it.

insta

On the work front, Tara has bagged two films. She will be seen in Marjaavaan, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tara will begin work on a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film RX100, which also stars Suniel Shetty's son Ahan.

Meanwhile, Tara's debut film has so far managed to collect Rs 67.84 crore at the box office. Unlike the first campus drama in the franchise, SOTY2 has more action than drama, to appeal to Tiger Shroff's fandom. But that doesn't seem to have worked in favour of the movie.

The Punit Malhotra directorial got a decent opening on May 10, earning Rs 12.06 crore on the first day. But collections dipped to half on Monday, as the weekday revenue stopped at Rs 5.52 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it was surprising that the film had earned only Rs 49.3 crore in 5 days.

The film was received poorly by critics. News18's Rajeev Masand wrote, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that's not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous installment this one isn't grounded in emotion, so it's hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts... Tiger works hard to lift Student of the Year 2 off the page, but he's pitted against a clunky screenplay that seems determined to weigh it down."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram