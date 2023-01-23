Tara Sutaria Poses for Bold Mirror Selfie in White Tube Bralette, Shorts, See Pic

Tara Sutaria has proven she is a true foodie multiple times. But that doesn’t keep the Bollywood actress away from being fit. Defying all common notions of heroines following hectic crash diets and intermittent fasting, Tara Sutaria is one who stands out to be the perfect example of living a healthy lifestyle without ditching her food cravings. Now, during the weekend, the Tadap fame flaunted her toned physique before devouring 'crispy chicken burgers'.

Donning a white tube bralette matched with comfy shorts under unzipped denim jeans, Tara flaunted her well-defined midriff as she posed for a bold mirror selfie in what appeared to be her vanity van. Seemingly, Sunday was a fun day for the actress as she satiated her hunger with not one but three chicken burgers. If the photo is anything to go by, it seems that the Bollywood star works really hard at the gym to maintain her curvy figure as well as her Carb(e) Diem lifestyle. Highlighting the food packages in the blurry background, Sutaria explained in the caption, “There are 3 crispy chicken burgers in the brown bags behind me.” Take a look at the photo here:

With amassing over eight lakh likes on Instagram, the actress also ended up receiving praises from Krishna Shroff and rapper Badshah in the comment section of the post. This comes just days after Tara along with her twin sister Pia teamed up to cook a delicious platter of dinner for themselves. The Marjaavan actress did not fail to give fans a sneak peek of the mouth-watering on social media. “Chefs P & T cooked up their favs for dinner tonight. Pan-seared scallops in lemon butter and black truffle spaghetti with a splash of white wine and cold tomato and burrata on garlic butter toasts. Divine,” she wrote alongside the post.

The actress was also seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. She will next star in the thriller flick, Apurva.

