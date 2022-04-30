Tara Sutaria Raises Temperatures With Her Hottest New Pics, Poses In Sexy Backless Dress

Tara Sutaria is setting Instagram on fire with her latest pictures! The actress took to the social media platform and shared a series of pictures of the outfit she wore at the Heropanti 2 premiere. Tara had slipped into a pearl white satin dress for the special night. The sleeveless dress fit perfectly on her slender figure and Tara had pulled off the outfit with utmost confidence.

While she had posed for the cameras outside the screening, she shared pictures giving fans a closer look at the backless outfit. The sleeveless dress featured a bow at the back of her neck. Her hair was tied into a neat bun. Tara opted for minimal jewellery, letting the dress be the star of the night.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “Nights in white satin."

Tara attended the premiere with her boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain. The couple was seen making their way out of the theatre together. In Heropanti 2, Tara was paired opposite Tiger Shroff. This was their second movie together since Student of the Year 2.

The movie has been panned by critics. The News18 review of Heropanti 2 reads: “This Heropanti is full of Zeropanti. ‘Dont’ watch it even if you swear by Tiger Shroff. Ahmed Khan’s sequel to Heropanti is foolish, devoid of logic, completely laughable and at the same time an exhausting film."

The film has not opened as per expectations either. A report in Box Office India stated, “Heropanti 2 collected a low 6.25-6.50 crore nett on its first day which is not good enough for an action film as they are frontloaded. The film had bulk bookings at multiplexes before release and the collections in multiplexes are mainly from these.”

The report added that while the collection at mass centres is good, there were hardly any footfalls at multiplexes. Heropanti 2 also registered the lowest footfall for any Tiger Shroff film ever, and its collection is also quite less, but not as low as The Flying Jatt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.