Tara Sutaria Reacts to Beau Aadar Jain’s Birthday Wish for Her

Tara Sutaria is ringing her 25th birthday today. The gorgeous actress has taken off to Maldives to celebrate her special day. On the trip, she is accompanied by none other than boyfriend Aadar Jain. Aadar has wished the actress with the most adorable birthday post on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram, Aadar posted a rare picture of himself with the birthday girl. In the photo, Aadar is dressed in a rich caramel turtle neck under a black jacket. Meanwhile, Tara looks her usual stunning self in a strapless white number. While sharing the photo, Aadar wrote, “Happy 25th Principessa.”

Tara had the most priceless reaction to the post and expressed her feelings in a comment that lit up Instagram. She replied saying, "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!" and added a black heart icon.

The lovebirds have tried to keep their relationship under tight wraps for a long time but grabbed headlines for their mushy social media exchanges. Currently fans are loving the visuals from their Maldives holiday.

Aadar recently took to his Instagram stories to give a glimpse of his vacation. The upload featured Tara enjoying pool time with Aadar, who captioned the story writing, "view to kill."

Tara and Aadar often top the trends list on social media. Tara is often spotted at the Kapoors' fam-jams. Aadar is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Tara and Aadar danced together on the stage at Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain’s wedding reception in February this year. The duo has been friends since childhood and have been reportedly dating for a year now.

Tara was last seen in the film Marjaavaan alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The romantic action film also had Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. She will be next seen in Milan Luthria's romantic action Tadap. The remake of Telugu film RX 100 will mark the debut of Ahan, son of Suniel Shetty.