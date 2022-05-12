Tara Sutaria Reunites With Actor Kelly Dorji Who Dated THIS Bollywood Actress

After entertaining us all with her latest release Heropanti 2, gorgeous Tara Sutaria has yet again grabbed the headline, not for any movie or her sartorial choice. This time, the actress grabbed the limelight as she “reunited” with her old friend. Taking it to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, the actress dropped a happy picture with Bhutanese actor Kelly Dorji. The duo looked elated and adorable in the cherishing selfie.

Blessing her fans and followers with the selfie with the Bhutanese star, who is well known for working in many Indian films like Don and Tango Charlie among others, Tara appeared quite content to have finally met with Kelly. In the picture, both the actors are looking super dapper as they sported a casual look.

Tara donned a white tank top and matching colour hot pants. She paired it all with an olive green denim hoodie and a pair of embellished flats. She chose to keep her hair open and opted for black sunglasses. Tara also styled her look with a few golden chunky pieces of jewellery.

On the other hand, Kelly donned a blue t-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and black sports shoes. He completed his super casual look with black sunglasses. While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram account, Tara wrote in the caption, “Reunited at last!!! Elated to be with our beloved Kelly.. We have missed you so..” Earlier, Kelly was in the headlines for being in a relationship with actress Lara Dutta. Many years before coming into a relationship with Mahesh Bhupathi, the actress dated Kelly for around 9 years. However, they ended their relationship and moved on with their lives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara recently shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Heropanti 2, and next she will be seen in much talked about Ek Villain Returns, which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani in the prominent role. The film is all set to hit the big screens on July 29.

