Tara Sutaria Says Being Trolled is Part and Parcel of Her Job
Tara Sutaria whose second film Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra opened this weekend said that being trolled on social media is a part and parcel of her job as a public person.
Tara Sutaria attends the party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Budding Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event. The "Marjaavaan" heroine has finally reacted to all the negative comments coming her way.
In a chat with Mid-Day, she said that criticism of this sort was a "part and parcel" of the life she has opted for, as a celebrity. According to a report in Pinkvilla, she added that her parents often ended up reading comments about her on social media, and have a hearty laugh.
"People can be hurtful with their remarks. I have chosen to be in the public eye, so it is a part and parcel of my job. My parents read all these comments and have a hearty laugh about it," said Tara.
Tara's second release Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, opened this weekend. She had made her Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-produced Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.
The actress will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film "RX 100". The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Confirms a New Threat; Android And iOS Users at Risk From Malicious Video Files
- Enjoying Retired Life, Don't Want to Play Throughout Year: Yuvraj Singh
- Lionel Messi Told Me to Shut My Mouth, Alleges Brazil Coach Tite But Argentine Star Has the Last Laugh
- Exclusive | WWE Star Charlotte Flair Opens Up on Rivalry-Friendship with Becky Lynch and Why She Can't Resist Indian Food
- Study Concludes Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Rate Irregularities