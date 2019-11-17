Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tara Sutaria Says Being Trolled is Part and Parcel of Her Job

Tara Sutaria whose second film Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra opened this weekend said that being trolled on social media is a part and parcel of her job as a public person.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Tara Sutaria Says Being Trolled is Part and Parcel of Her Job
Tara Sutaria attends the party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Budding Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event. The "Marjaavaan" heroine has finally reacted to all the negative comments coming her way.

In a chat with Mid-Day, she said that criticism of this sort was a "part and parcel" of the life she has opted for, as a celebrity. According to a report in Pinkvilla, she added that her parents often ended up reading comments about her on social media, and have a hearty laugh.

"People can be hurtful with their remarks. I have chosen to be in the public eye, so it is a part and parcel of my job. My parents read all these comments and have a hearty laugh about it," said Tara.

Tara's second release Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, opened this weekend. She had made her Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-produced Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

The actress will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film "RX 100". The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.

