Tara Sutaria Sends Fans into Frenzy As She Is Spotted With Mystery Man; Users Say 'Deepak Hooda Hai'

Tara Sutaria, who has reportedly been dating actor Aadar Jain for a couple of years now, was on Wednesday spotted with a mystery man in Mumbai. The actress looked stunning in a black crop top which she paired with a denim. Tara kept her hair open for the outing.

On the other, the man in question tried to dodge media by covering his face with a mask and his hoodie. He looked tall and lean. A video of them stepping out of what appeared to be a restaurant was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Interestingly, netizens tried to guess the name of the mystery man in the comment section. A number of users wondered if the man was cricketer Deepak Hooda. Others dropped Arjun Kapoor and Raghav Juyal’s names in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Tara and Aadar have been dating since 2019 and have been spotted in multiple public outings together. Talking to Hindustan Times, Aadar earlier said, “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It’s great and that’s all I can about it.”

On the work front, Tara is currently in bliss, enjoying the success of Ek Villain Returns. The action entertainer starring Tara, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham fared well at the box office.

