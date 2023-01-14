Tara Sutaria Shares Cryptic Post Amid Aadar Jain Break Up Rumours, Says 'I'm Happy As King...'

Amid break up rumours with Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle. The actress dropped in a couple of dreamy pictures and captioned Nat King Cole’s famous song ‘The Very Thought Of You’.

Tara’s post read, “The very thought of you and I forget to do, the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I’m living in a kind of daydream… I’m happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that’s everything.” In the picture, Tara looked pretty in a satin attire in shades of black and white. Finding the perfect balance between elegance and charm, the actress posed with her straight hair. A radiating smile tied her whole look together.

Tara and Aadar’s break up rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. A source close to ETimes, earlier informed that, “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly." While they have said to parted ways, the reason behind their break up remains unclear. Both of them are yet to acknowledge these rumours.

Tara made her relationship official with Aadar back in 2020. While they were not really a PDA couple, they occasionally shared photos of each other on their social media handles.

Meanwhile on the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Apurva. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh, the drama thriller also stars Dhairya Karwa as the male lead, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and Sumit Gulati in supporting roles. Reportedly, the film is about a young girl who uses her sensibilities to survive a dangerous night. The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film. Tara was last seen in ‘Tadap’ alongside Ahan Shetty. The film received mixed response from fans and critics.

