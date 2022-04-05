Tara Sutaria Shares Steamy Picture As She Dresses Up in Tiger Print Monokini; Aadar Jain Reacts

Tara Sutaria is embracing her hot girl summer persona in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old actress posed in a tiger print swimsuit as she kicked off her Maldives vacation with boyfriend Aadar Jain. Posing bare feet on the pristine sandy beaches of Maldives, Tara wore a fringed white robe along with the brown and black tiger-printed swimsuit. The actress left her hair open as tropical vegetation in the background left us pining for the cool summers.

Sharing her picture on Instagram, the actress added in the caption, “Island Baby." Tara’s boyfriend and actor Aadar commented on the post as he wrote, “Alright, alright, alright."

In an earlier Instagram post shared by Tara, the actress offered a glimpse into her Maldives vacation. The snapshot shared by Tara featured a wooden stairway that led into the turquoise blue ocean. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Tara had added in the caption, " Dive in?"

It should be noted that Aadar’s latest Instagram post also features him standing at the same spot. The 27-year-old actor was spotted shirtless and wearing a pair of comfy linen pants as he stepped down to take a dip in the ocean. Aadar shared the picture on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Going offline."

Aadar and Tara’s recent Instagram Stories also offer a similar view of their romantic dinner which consisted of choicest seafood cuisine including oysters, lobsters, and crabs.

In another Instagram post shared by Tara, who will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, the actress was spotted enjoying her Maldives vacation. Wearing a white cotton blouse, and a matching skirt, the actress posed for the camera at the dining table. Tara accessorised her look with a classic gold necklace and mini hoops. She left her hair open for the picture. Sharing the snapshot on Instagram, Tara added in the caption, “Happy as a clam."

