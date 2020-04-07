Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra Romance Indoors in Masakali 2.0, Watch Teaser

After mesmerising the audience with their chemistry in Marjaavan, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have teamed up again to recreate Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's popular song Masakali from Delhi 6 (2009).

While the original version of Masakali followed the free-spirited character of Bittu Sharma (Sonam) and Rohan Mehra (Abhishek), Tara and Sidharth give it a romantic twist in their version. The teaser of the song was shared on Tuesday and has the two actors dancing with each other inside a house like set-up.

Sharing the teaser, Tara wrote, "Back with my Raghu and this time being his Masakali! Teaser out now #Masakali 2 (sic)."

While the original Masakali, featuring Sonam with Abhishek, was sung by Mohit Chauhan, this one has been taken over by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The 2.0 version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sidharth feels that the song is relevant even when the country is under lock-down due to the Covid-19 spread, saying, “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti.”

The music video has been produced by Bhushan Kumar who said the AR Rahman created song was his 'personal favourite'.

Recently, when Delhi 6 clocked 10 years of its release, Abhishek said the film has a heart, soul and a poignant message. The film revolves around an NRI who returns with his ailing grandmother to his homeland and gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi.

Thanking the cast of the film which included actors Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor Om Puri, Waheeda Rahman, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari.

