MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra Romance Indoors in Masakali 2.0, Watch Teaser

Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra Romance Indoors in Masakali 2.0, Watch Teaser

After mesmerising audience with their chemistry in Marjaavan, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have teamed up again. Watch Maskali 2.0 teaser here.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
Share this:

After mesmerising the audience with their chemistry in Marjaavan, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have teamed up again to recreate Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's popular song Masakali from Delhi 6 (2009).

While the original version of Masakali followed the free-spirited character of Bittu Sharma (Sonam) and Rohan Mehra (Abhishek), Tara and Sidharth give it a romantic twist in their version. The teaser of the song was shared on Tuesday and has the two actors dancing with each other inside a house like set-up.

Sharing the teaser, Tara wrote, "Back with my Raghu and this time being his Masakali! Teaser out now #Masakali 2 (sic)."

While the original Masakali, featuring Sonam with Abhishek, was sung by Mohit Chauhan, this one has been taken over by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The 2.0 version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sidharth feels that the song is relevant even when the country is under lock-down due to the Covid-19 spread, saying, “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti.”

The music video has been produced by Bhushan Kumar who said the AR Rahman created song was his 'personal favourite'.

Recently, when Delhi 6 clocked 10 years of its release, Abhishek said the film has a heart, soul and a poignant message. The film revolves around an NRI who returns with his ailing grandmother to his homeland and gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi.

Thanking the cast of the film which included actors Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor Om Puri, Waheeda Rahman, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari.

View this post on Instagram

10 years! Hard to believe. What a wonderful time I had shooting this film. Such a powerful and fun cast and crew. One of my favourite soundtracks, that I still listen to regularly. A film with a heart and soul of gold and also a very poignant message. Thank you @rakeyshommehra for allowing me to be a part of this gem. To the entire cast- @sonamkapoor, Chintu uncle, Waheeda aunty, Om Ji, Divya, Atul, Aditi, Vijay, Prem uncle, Supriya Ji, Pawan Ji, Deepak, Tanvi, K K Raina Ji, Sheeba, Akhilendra, Geeta Bisht, Daya, Raghuvir Ji, Cyrus, Vinayak, Hussan and @amitabhbachchan. Binod Pradhan Ji, Nakul Kamte, Prasoon Joshi, @arrahman, Bharthi, Kamlesh Panday Ji, Arjun Bhasin, Samir da. Thank you! Time for a reunion. #10yrsOfDelhi6 Oops... I forgot to thank - #Masakali

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,226

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,808

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,762

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres