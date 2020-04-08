Tara Sutaria-Sidharth Malhotra Weave the Magic of Love in Masakali 2.0

After wooing the audience with their on-screen chemistry in Marjaavaan, co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are back with another sizzling performance. The duo has worked together for Masakali 2.0. The song is a reprised version of Delhi 6’s song Masakali, which featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

The song is picturised on a couple who runs into a hotel to change their clothes after getting drenched in rain. They accidentally get a key to a luxury room. The couple goes on to try different costumes and dance their hearts out unless the room owner finally steps in.

The indoor romance between the pair has once again refreshed the Marjaavaan chemistry between them. While Tara looks gracious in traditional as well as contemporary costumes in the music video, Sidharth can be seen in his Marjaavaan look with long hair.

Here is a look at the song: