Tara Sutaria Stuns In White, Snapped For The 1st Time Amid Break-Up Rumours With Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria was snapped in the city on Monday night when she left netizens completely impressed with her simple yet stunning look. The actress sported a white body-hugging outfit and opted for no accessories. She kept her hair open and make-up dusky. With brown lip shade and a bracelet on her right arm, the actress looked gorgeous as ever.

Soon after a video was Tara Sutara was shared online by a paparazzi account, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emojis. “Mashallah!! She is so beautiful," one of the fans wrote. “beautiful girl," another comment read. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This is for the first time that Tara Sutaria was spotted amid her break-up rumours with longtime boyfriend Aadar Jain. Earlier this week, a source close to the actors told E-times that they have parted ways. “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly," the source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria opened up about her romantic relationship with Aadar Jain for the first time in 2020 when she talked about the warmth she gets from her beau’s family in an interview with Filmfare. “A lot of people in his family remind me of people in my family. The warmth, love, and generosity that you will find in most Parsi households, you will find in Punjabi households too. It’s been wonderful. I respect them and love them deeply, because for me, it’s important that if you love, you must love deeply," the Student Of The Year 2 had said.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. She will be next seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s ‘Apurva’ which also stars the Gehraiyaan Actor Dhairya Karwa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here