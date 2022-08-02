Tara Sutaria Surprises Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor with Some Home-cooked Parsi Food

While Arjun Kapoor is riding high on the buzz around his latest release Ek Villian Returns, the Ishaqzaade actor and his sister Anshula Kapoor recently received a pleasant surprise from his co-star Tara Sutaria in the form of some lip-smacking home-cooked authentic Parsi food.

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a video showcasing the Parsi delicacies that was cooked with love by none other than Tara Sutaria. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Chef Sutaria has killed it with her hidden skills!!!”

Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula shared another video on her Instagram Stories in which she pans her camera over a wholesome handwritten note by the Tadap actress. It read, “Dearest Arjun and Anshula, I know you love food as much as we do in our home, so here’s some Parsi mutton dhansak & my special recipe of Moroccan mint chicken that I cooked myself. Eat well!!! Arjun, eat slowly.”

Anshula also left an endearing review which said, “The best dhansak we’ve had. Thank youuu @tarasutaria! @arjunkapoor and I are in yummy food heaven.” To this, Tara responded, “Cooked with (heart emoji) for your guys.” “Eat well and nap after!!!” she further added.

Ek Villian Returns that features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Karishma Sharma, is a spiritual successor to his 2014 film Ek Villain. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series, the psychological action thriller managed to garner some good numbers at the Box Office.

Although the film was met with mixed reviews, critics went on to appreciate the storyline, music and the overall performance by the actors. Amid much hype, Ek Villian was released on July 29.

