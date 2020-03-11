Tara Sutaria to Star Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Sequel

Tara Sutaria is moving on from one action thriller to another. The actress, who was last seen in the romantic action film Marjaavan, has been roped in to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the sequel of the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain. The original film had starred Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Disha Patani is playing the female lead opposite John Abraham in the sequel, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. Mumbai Mirror has reported that the makers have finalised casting Tara opposite Aditya in this multi-starrer. With Tara's entry, the four central characters of the action thriller are locked.

The film is scheduled to go on floors by the middle of the year. Tara, who is a trained opera singer, will be playing the role of a singer in the sequel. After seeing Tara's work, Mohit believes that she has "a new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That's exactly what my character needs in the film."

Buzz is, Mohit is planning to create his own universe of villains, Ek Villain 2 is a step forward in this direction. Unlike Ek Villain, which was a face-off between good and evil, embodied by Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, Part 2 is a battle royal between two villains played by John and Aditya.

Follow @News18Movies for more