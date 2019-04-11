LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tara Sutaria Trolled for Her Unique 'College Uniform' in Student of the Year 2

'Student of The Year 2' will release on May 10. The trailer will come out on Friday.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 11, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Tara Sutaria Trolled for Her Unique 'College Uniform' in Student of the Year 2
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
After a grand success of Student of the Year, Karan Johar and Punit D Malhotra are all set to bring the movie’s sequel on floor next month. The makers and the cast of Student Of The Year 2, which is scheduled to be released in May, are all busy introducing the star cast to the audience.

The three young actors, including two debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff will be shown as the students of St Teresa's or St T's, and this new batch of students will have new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry, to tell.

Tiger Shroff, who will be playing the character of Rohan, shared a new poster of the film on Twitter and captioned it, "In it to win it!! Let’s do this!” while Tara wrote, “Trust the magic of new beginnings”. Actress Ananya Panday, aka SOTY2’s Shreya, shared her poster for the movie and wrote, “All 'dem first day of college nervous but excited feeeeels! I’m coming for you, St. Teresa!"







While the actors have been applauded by Bollywood, some netizens have also expressed their unhappiness with the extra-modern representation of the star cast. Recently, director-producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the movie’s poster, introducing the fierce student Tara Sutaria, who will be playing the role of Mia.

It did not go down with the people, who asked Karan to clarify which school or college allows wearing such uniforms. While one user wrote, “What worked in 2012 may not work today in 2019 and that is the unrealistic and glamorous portrayal of school life. Young kids will watch this and they will think it is ok to wear and dress like that, go ahead and already mess up a generation that is already social media obsessed and self-absorbed.” A few others questioned Karan about his choices of uniform for his students.

The movie will also include cameo roles by old students Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor. However, the most interesting part of the movie will be Will Smith’s cameo. Earlier, Karan Johar also shared a clip showing Will Smith dancing to the beats of Radha, a popular number from Student Of The Year.

