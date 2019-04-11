English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tara Sutaria Trolled for Her Unique 'College Uniform' in Student of the Year 2
'Student of The Year 2' will release on May 10. The trailer will come out on Friday.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Loading...
After a grand success of Student of the Year, Karan Johar and Punit D Malhotra are all set to bring the movie’s sequel on floor next month. The makers and the cast of Student Of The Year 2, which is scheduled to be released in May, are all busy introducing the star cast to the audience.
The three young actors, including two debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff will be shown as the students of St Teresa's or St T's, and this new batch of students will have new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry, to tell.
Tiger Shroff, who will be playing the character of Rohan, shared a new poster of the film on Twitter and captioned it, "In it to win it!! Let’s do this!” while Tara wrote, “Trust the magic of new beginnings”. Actress Ananya Panday, aka SOTY2’s Shreya, shared her poster for the movie and wrote, “All 'dem first day of college nervous but excited feeeeels! I’m coming for you, St. Teresa!"
While the actors have been applauded by Bollywood, some netizens have also expressed their unhappiness with the extra-modern representation of the star cast. Recently, director-producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the movie’s poster, introducing the fierce student Tara Sutaria, who will be playing the role of Mia.
It did not go down with the people, who asked Karan to clarify which school or college allows wearing such uniforms. While one user wrote, “What worked in 2012 may not work today in 2019 and that is the unrealistic and glamorous portrayal of school life. Young kids will watch this and they will think it is ok to wear and dress like that, go ahead and already mess up a generation that is already social media obsessed and self-absorbed.” A few others questioned Karan about his choices of uniform for his students.
The movie will also include cameo roles by old students Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor. However, the most interesting part of the movie will be Will Smith’s cameo. Earlier, Karan Johar also shared a clip showing Will Smith dancing to the beats of Radha, a popular number from Student Of The Year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The three young actors, including two debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff will be shown as the students of St Teresa's or St T's, and this new batch of students will have new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry, to tell.
Tiger Shroff, who will be playing the character of Rohan, shared a new poster of the film on Twitter and captioned it, "In it to win it!! Let’s do this!” while Tara wrote, “Trust the magic of new beginnings”. Actress Ananya Panday, aka SOTY2’s Shreya, shared her poster for the movie and wrote, “All 'dem first day of college nervous but excited feeeeels! I’m coming for you, St. Teresa!"
While the actors have been applauded by Bollywood, some netizens have also expressed their unhappiness with the extra-modern representation of the star cast. Recently, director-producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the movie’s poster, introducing the fierce student Tara Sutaria, who will be playing the role of Mia.
It did not go down with the people, who asked Karan to clarify which school or college allows wearing such uniforms. While one user wrote, “What worked in 2012 may not work today in 2019 and that is the unrealistic and glamorous portrayal of school life. Young kids will watch this and they will think it is ok to wear and dress like that, go ahead and already mess up a generation that is already social media obsessed and self-absorbed.” A few others questioned Karan about his choices of uniform for his students.
The movie will also include cameo roles by old students Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor. However, the most interesting part of the movie will be Will Smith’s cameo. Earlier, Karan Johar also shared a clip showing Will Smith dancing to the beats of Radha, a popular number from Student Of The Year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
- Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results