Tara Sutaria Walks Away To Dodge Paparazzi Questions About Aadar Jain Break Up, Watch

Actress Tara Sutaria is not ready to address the rumours of her breakup with Aadar Jain. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening and was asked about the recent reports claiming that she and Aadar have separated. However, Tara chose to remain tight-lipped about it.

She walked away from the cameras, struck a pose for the paparazzi, and headed for her flight. For her flight, Tara opted for a chic black outfit. She was seen topping the short outfit with a chocolate brown jacket and completing her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and a handbag.

Check out the video below:

The news of their breakup was first reported by ETimes. A source told the publication, “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly." While they have said to part ways, the reason behind their break up remains unclear.

The news of their break up came weeks after Tara was missing from the Kapoor family’s renowned Christmas lunch. She was seen attending the lunch party back in 2021 and 2020. The actress made her relationship official with Aadar back in 2020. Sharing a photo from a Diwali party, she wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Apurva’. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham.

Tara made her big screen debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ along with Ananya Panday. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She then went on to star in films like Marjaavaan and Tadap.

