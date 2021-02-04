News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Tara Sutaria's Beach Pic is 'oh-so Dreamy! See Here

Tara Sutaria's Beach Pic is 'oh-so Dreamy! See Here

Tara Sutaria posted a breathtaking picture on her Instagram account on Wednesday, in a strap top and long skirt.

Actress Tara Sutaria posted a breathtaking picture on her Instagram account on Wednesday, in a strap top and long skirt. Tara poses on the beach in the image. She was immediately flooded with compliments of fans, shortly after posting the picture. The actress currently has over 5,84,500 likes for the post.

In her caption, Tara also congratulated her friend Arpita Mehta for launching her coffee table book.

"Early mornings feat. the sand, sun and my dear @arpita__mehta whose beautiful work somehow always manages to make you feel feminine, powerful and more yourself than ever! So happy for the release of your coffee table book, and that I get to be part of it," Tara wrote as part of her caption.

The actress will soon be seen in the remake of "Rx100", which is also going to be the debut of Ahaan Shetty. Besides this, she has been roped in for "Ek Villian" and "Heropanti 2".


