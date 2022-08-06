Tara Sutaria's Birthday Post for Her 'Whole World' Aadar Jain Screams Love, Take a Look

Tara Sutaria wished her beau Aadar Jain on his birthday in the most adorable way. Aadar turned 28 this year and looks like Tara surprised him with a delicious cake. At what seems like a candlelight party, Aadar can be seen smiling contentedly on his cake, which says, “Happy birthday AADAR”. Tara took the cuteness quotient of the post higher and shared two childhood photos of Aadar. She captioned the post with a globe emoji, a heart, and an evil eye amulet.

Take a look:

The post was flooded with birthday wishes from fans, actors like Amrita Arora, Pranutan Bahl, and others from the film industry.

The two have been happily dating for a long time now, and co-incidentally, Tara also confirmed her relationship with Aadar on his birthday, two years ago, through an Instagram post.

She gave it a sweet caption that read, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain”. It was a treat to watch for her fans, since the post had a comment from Aadar which said “I love you.”

Aadar’s siblings Kareena Kapoor and Armaan Jain also wished him on their Instagram stories.

Aadar is known for working as an assistant director in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil before making his feature film debut with the drama movie Qaidi Band in 2017. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie, along with Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Shhloka Pandit.

On the other hand, The ‘Marjaavaan’ actress, Tara is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. She has been keeping her fans updated about the release through her social media handles. The film will also feature Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham with her.

