Tara Sutaria's Bold Thigh High Dress For TKSS Turns Heads; Shah Rukh Khan Hides Away From Paparazzi

Tara Sutaria is undoubtedly one of the hottest stars in the industry. The actress never fails to impress fans with her sartorial finesse. On Wednesday, Tara stepped out with Tiger Shroff for the promotions of their upcoming film Heropanti 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ahead of their shoot, Tara and Tiger were seen posing for the paparazzi, giving fans a good look at their stylish outfits. Tiger was seen wearing a black shirt with a pair of black pants and a purple jacket while Tara turned heads with her white outfit. The actress was seen wearing a skirt with a thigh-high slit. She styled it with a silver blouse. Tara opted to leave her hair open and sported a pair of juttis.

For more: Tara Sutaria Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Her Bold Thigh High Slit Skirt On Kapil Sharma Show

Ananya Panday recently treated her fans to steamy throwback pictures. The actress took to Instagram and shared some stunning snaps of herself wearing a powder-blue bikini. She flaunted her toned body in these throwback pictures. The Khaali Peeli actress dropped some throwback photos back from the shooting days of Gehraiyaan. In the photographs we see the gorgeous diva looking ravishing as she poses looking off the lens. Donning a powder blue bikini, with an orange floral print robe, looks mesmerizing amid the picturesque view of nature’s beauty. The actress gave us travel goals with these holiday throwback pics. Soon after the snaps were shared by Ananya on her Instagram, her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor commented on her post. While Suhana wrote “Oh wowwww” on Ananya’s post, Shanaya commented “anne”.

For more: Ananya Panday Sets the Temperature Soaring with Her Bikini Pictures; BFF Suhana Khan Says ‘Oh Wow’

It’s party time for Raveena Tandon! The ravishing beauty who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film KGF Chapter 2, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dance fest with her besties at Pinky Reddy’s house in Mumbai. Raveena, one of the most successful Indian actresses of the 90s, shared a couple of fun videos of herself with her girl gang. In the clip, the actress is seen grooving to the song Gallan Goodiyaan and Subha Hone Na De with her friends. Raveena also shared some stunning pictures with her friends including Shamita Shetty and Mira Kapoor.

For more: Raveena Tandon’s Dance Fest with Her Girl Gang Will Make You Want to Join the Party; Watch

Vivek Ranjan Agnohotri’s much-loved film The Kashmir Files is set to entertain the viewers in Israel. A film with a great impact, the flick has changed the vision of the masses by bringing one of the most sensitive subject to the audience. While the film garnered immense love from the Indian audience, it has touched the hearts of many across the boundaries. After successfully running in cinemas for over a month, the film is all set to premiere in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on April 28, 2022. It is specially subtitled for the mainstream audience of the region. Vivek took to Twitter and shared a video from the new poster of the film. The video sees the Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India, Kobbi Shoshani along with Vivek as the two inaugurate the new poster of the film for the Israeli audience.

For more: Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files to Release in Israel; Counsel General Unveils New Poster of the Film

King Khan has a unique style when it comes to doing things. On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was clicked arriving in Mumbai from Delhi. The paparazzi captured the star at his private airport as he landed in the city. However, the shutterbugs couldn’t get a glimpse of the actor as he entered his car covered by a black umbrella. In the video shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the star’s bodyguards can be seen covering him with an umbrella and escorting him to his car. Two other people were seen escorting him. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Team #shahrukhkhan arrives back from Delhi in the most mysterious way. Visual from Kalina Airport where his private plane landed.”

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Hides Under an Umbrella to Avoid Paparazzi? Watch Viral Video

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.