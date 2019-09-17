Tara Sutaria's Burger Choice Impresses Netizens
Tara Sutaria was spotted after a salon session and her "different look" caught attention of many netizens.
Tara Sutaria attends the party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actress Tara Sutaria was spotted after a salon session and her "different look" caught attention of many netizens. One social media user called her Selena Gomez, while most gave a thumbs-up to the decision to choose a burger over salad.
The "Student of the Year 2" actress wore an off-shoulder black and white short dress for the outing. Netizens couldn't help but spot the different look. Some wondered if she was getting some sort of a procedure done. Many people also noticed the burger from McDonald's she was holding.
"Spicy chicken in her hand.. McDonald's burger," commented one user on the photo, which is trending online.
Another wrote: "This is why I like her. See that McSpicy chicken she's holding."
Another complimented her for choosing a burger. "It's so refreshing to see celebs with McDonald's in their hands other than salad all the time."
On the film front, she is set to star in "Marjaavaan".
